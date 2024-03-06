NewsVideos
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects totaling Rs. 15,400 crores in Kolkata, West Bengal. The initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity, fostering economic growth in the region.

