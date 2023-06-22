NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi US Visit: PM Modi gifts 7.5 carat green diamond to Joe Biden's wife

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Gifts were also exchanged between PM Modi and the US President. PM Modi presented a special sandalwood box as a gift to Joe Biden, which has been handmade by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

All Videos

PM Modi gave this precious gift to US President, Biden was happy to see
play icon4:39
PM Modi gave this precious gift to US President, Biden was happy to see
“India-US share deep relationship” Jill Biden, PM Modi at National Science Foundation in Alexandria
play icon4:8
“India-US share deep relationship” Jill Biden, PM Modi at National Science Foundation in Alexandria
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 22nd June 2023
play icon5:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 22nd June 2023
Know the importance of turmeric in astrology from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:57
 Know the importance of turmeric in astrology from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Garba program to be organized for Modi in White House, says sources
play icon1:4
Garba program to be organized for Modi in White House, says sources

Trending Videos

PM Modi gave this precious gift to US President, Biden was happy to see
play icon4:39
PM Modi gave this precious gift to US President, Biden was happy to see
“India-US share deep relationship” Jill Biden, PM Modi at National Science Foundation in Alexandria
play icon4:8
“India-US share deep relationship” Jill Biden, PM Modi at National Science Foundation in Alexandria
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 22nd June 2023
play icon5:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 22nd June 2023
Know the importance of turmeric in astrology from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:57
Know the importance of turmeric in astrology from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Garba program to be organized for Modi in White House, says sources
play icon1:4
Garba program to be organized for Modi in White House, says sources
PM Modi,Joe Biden,USA,PM Modi gift,PM Modi US visit,Modi US visit,pm modi to visit us,narendra modi to visit us,Modi to visit US,modi us visit 2023,pm modi us visit in june,PM Modi USA Visit,pm modi to visit america,joe biden on pm modi visit to us,pm modi visit to usa,pm narendra modi us visit,pm modi state visit,pm modi visit to america,PM Modi,Narendra Modi,PM Modi US Visit 2023,pm modi first state visit to the us,modi state visit,