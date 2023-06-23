NewsVideos
PM Modi US Visit: When Vande Mataram and Modi Modi slogans started echoing in US Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
PM Modi USA Visit: The MPs there raised slogans of Vande Mataram and Modi Modi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the American Congress. Prime Minister Narendra also used the shlokas in his address to the US Congress. PM Modi said that soon India will become the third economy of the world.

PM Modi received warm welcome by Joe and Jill Biden during Dinner Party at White House
play icon16:38
PM Modi received warm welcome by Joe and Jill Biden during Dinner Party at White House
PM Modi gives historic address in US Parliament, says, 'Gratitude on behalf of 140 crore Indians'
play icon3:50
PM Modi gives historic address in US Parliament, says, 'Gratitude on behalf of 140 crore Indians'
PM Modi USA Visit: PM's statement on Russia-Ukrainian War – this is not a war but a period of dialogue
play icon1:21
PM Modi USA Visit: PM's statement on Russia-Ukrainian War – this is not a war but a period of dialogue
Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner for PM Modi
play icon2:21
Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner for PM Modi
US Congressmen Chant 'Modi, Modi' As PM Modi Makes An Entry In The US Congress
play icon3:6
US Congressmen Chant 'Modi, Modi' As PM Modi Makes An Entry In The US Congress

