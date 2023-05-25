NewsVideos
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express train in Uttarakhand on May 25. The semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train will connect Dehradun with New Delhi. The train is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology.

