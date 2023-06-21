NewsVideos
PM Modi will do yoga at UN Headquarters

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Day is being celebrated at different places in India. PM Modi is on a state visit to the US and will participate in a yoga program organized at the United Nations Headquarters (UNHC) on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

