trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi will inaugurate ITPO Complex on July 26.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
G20 ITPO Complex: The ITPO Complex of Pragati Maidan is ready to be redeveloped with a new look, which will host the meetings of the G20 leaders of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate it on 26 July.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Gyanvapi... Mosque or Temple?
play icon48:11
Taal Thok Ke: Gyanvapi... Mosque or Temple?
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
play icon1:34
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series
play icon1:51
Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
play icon6:37
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
play icon2:26
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Gyanvapi... Mosque or Temple?
play icon48:11
Taal Thok Ke: Gyanvapi... Mosque or Temple?
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
play icon1:34
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series
play icon1:51
Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
play icon6:37
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
play icon2:26
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
Breaking News,ITPO Complex,redeveloped itpo complex,ipto complex inauguration,bttv,itpo complex for g20 leaders,