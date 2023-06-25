NewsVideos
PM Modi will meet Egyptian President El-Sisi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Egyptian President Al Sisi today. Today PM Modi will also visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque.

Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water
play icon6:8
Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
play icon2:37
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
play icon24:11
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
play icon4:31
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
play icon1:20
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo

