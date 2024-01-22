trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712358
PM Modi will worship Mahadev after Prana Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
The countdown for the Prana Pratishtha of Ramlala has started. After about 5 hours, Ramlala's life will be Prana Pratishtha in the Ram temple of Ayodhya. During this time, there is an atmosphere of joy everywhere in Ayodhya. People are dancing and doing kirtan in Ramdhun. Along with this, PM Modi will worship Lord Shiva at Kuber Tila.

How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?
Play Icon3:34
How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
Play Icon1:27
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
Play Icon11:57
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:50
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Play Icon32:32
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala

