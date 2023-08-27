trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654332
PM Modi's address at B-20 Summit, said that India stands with the flag of faith in the world

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
“Sustainability is both an opportunity and a business model,” said PM Modi at the B-20 summit. One such example is that the United Nations is celebrating this year as the 'International Year of Millets'. Millets are superfood, eco-friendly and supports small farmers, so it's a win-win model".
