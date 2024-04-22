Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's big attack on Congress

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.

All Videos

Chain snatching incident in Amroha, UP
Play Icon01:15
Chain snatching incident in Amroha, UP
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'
Play Icon07:56
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Kejriwal has been taking insulin for 12 years',says Saurabh Bhardwaj
Play Icon02:41
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Kejriwal has been taking insulin for 12 years',says Saurabh Bhardwaj
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi's visits Amethi - Sources
Play Icon02:38
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi's visits Amethi - Sources
Watch Top 100 News of the Day April 21, 2024
Play Icon11:22
Watch Top 100 News of the Day April 21, 2024

Trending Videos

Chain snatching incident in Amroha, UP
play icon1:15
Chain snatching incident in Amroha, UP
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'
play icon7:56
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Kejriwal has been taking insulin for 12 years',says Saurabh Bhardwaj
play icon2:41
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Kejriwal has been taking insulin for 12 years',says Saurabh Bhardwaj
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi's visits Amethi - Sources
play icon2:38
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi's visits Amethi - Sources
Watch Top 100 News of the Day April 21, 2024
play icon11:22
Watch Top 100 News of the Day April 21, 2024