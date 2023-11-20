trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690399
PM Modi's Fierce attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big attack on Congress in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Modi said that Congress should not be left even in a corner. Modi fiercely targeted Ashok Gehlot.
