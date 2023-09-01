trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656373
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Modi government took big action on One Nation One Election. PM Modi has already said on many forums that what is the need for repeated elections. If elections can be held in one go. PM Modi has formed a committee in this regard. Whose president is Ram Nath Kovind.
India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!
play icon3:14
India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!
Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!
play icon5:59
Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!
Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
play icon0:51
Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
play icon2:40
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
play icon1:13
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses

