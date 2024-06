videoDetails

PM Modi's oath shocks China

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:46 AM IST

Rashtrapati Bhawan has been decorated. All preparations have been made for the swearing in of Modi Government 3.0. Foreign guests will also witness this grand swearing in ceremony. But the name that is being discussed the most is Maldives President Mohammed Moizzo. He may come to India for the PM's swearing in. Bhutan's PM will also attend Modi's swearing in. In such a situation, it is being considered a setback for China.