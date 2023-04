videoDetails

PM Modi's public meeting in Bidar, Karnataka, fiercely targeted the Congress. Karnataka Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

In Karnataka rally, PM Modi said that Congress has obstructed the development of the state. Congress does not want the welfare of the farmers. This election is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state. Double engine government will get double benefit.