PM Modi's Response To Rahul Gandhi's Statement "Mai Jaan Ki Baazi Laga dunga" On Shakti

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
During his public speech in Jagtial, Telangana, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the empowerment and dignity of women. Responding to the INDI alliance's manifesto, he emphasized the significance of every mother, daughter, and sister as embodiments of 'Shakti' (strength). Modi accepted the challenge presented by the alliance's manifesto, declaring his determination with the phrase, "Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga" (I will stake my life in this battle).

