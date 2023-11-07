trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685045
PM Modi's special appeal on Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Before Diwali, PM Modi has made a special appeal to the countrymen by sharing the video of 'Anupama' serial. Vocal for local has been talked about in this serial. PM Modi has appealed that people should celebrate their festivals like this. They should give preference to 'Vocal for Local' products for Diwali. Along with this, common people should share their selfies with such products or artisans on 'Namo App'. Can.. In this he will also share some posts on social media.
