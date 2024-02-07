trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718761
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Rajya Sabha, remarks on a start-up initiated for the 'Yuvraj' (referring to a political figure). However, he characterizes the effort as a non-starter, citing a lack of momentum or progress.

