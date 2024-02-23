trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724053
PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Watch the video of Prime Minister Modi's address

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Prime Minister Modi will give a gift of Rs 13 thousand crores to Varanasi. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Modi reached Varanasi late at 11 pm. People showered flowers on Prime Minister Modi on the way to the hotel. While addressing the people in a program in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi said that all of you, our greetings to Logan's family. Now being among all the scholars, it feels like taking a dip in the Ganga of knowledge.

