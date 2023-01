videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi to flag off the world’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ on Jan 13

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 13 flag off the 51-day luxury Ganga cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, via Bangladesh, a 3,200-km river voyage being pitched as the world’s longest. PM Narendra Modi to flag off the world’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ on Jan 13