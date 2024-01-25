trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713829
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Today, on January 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, with his presence, unveiling a new era of development. PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple projects valued at over Rs 19,100 crores. These initiatives span critical sectors such as rail, road, oil, gas, urban development, and housing.

All Videos

Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
Play Icon0:40
 Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow
Play Icon0:40
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
Play Icon24:40
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
Play Icon2:9
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
Play Icon1:14
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism

Trending Videos

Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
play icon0:40
Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow
play icon0:40
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
play icon24:40
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
play icon2:9
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
play icon1:14
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism