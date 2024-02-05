trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718023
PM narendra modi will deliver a speech today in the Parliament

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President's address delivered on January 31, the first day of the budget session in the Parliament. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the Lok Sabha polls during his speech.

