Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to heavy monsoon rains in Delhi, there was a rise in the water level of Yamuna river. Due to this, there has been heavy water logging in the surrounding areas. The NDRF team is constantly working to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, a shocking picture has emerged from Rajghat. Rajghat has been filled with water up to about 10 feet. Because of which a poisonous snake was seen swimming in the water.
