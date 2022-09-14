Police and BJP workers clash in Bengal over ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally | Zee English News

The BJP had organized the mega ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP’s protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

