Police arrests 3 in Bhogal Jewellery Showroom Robbery Case

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Umrao Singh Jewellery Showroom Robbery: A shocking incident has come to light from a jewelery showroom in Delhi. About Rs 25 crore was stolen in a jewelery showroom named Umrao. Taking strict action regarding this, the police have arrested 3 people including the main accused.
