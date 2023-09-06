trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658538
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Delhi Police conducted vehicle checking at Yusuf Sarai area in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit which is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the US, the UK, and the European Union. India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guest countries for the mega-event.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shafiqur Rehman Barq attacks Central Government over Bharat Vs India name change
play icon1:21
Shafiqur Rehman Barq attacks Central Government over Bharat Vs India name change
Watch! Breathtaking visuals from Dhaula Kuan as Delhi decks up for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon0:59
Watch! Breathtaking visuals from Dhaula Kuan as Delhi decks up for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India’s Ceremonial dress, players’ kit for Asian Games 2023
play icon2:37
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India’s Ceremonial dress, players’ kit for Asian Games 2023
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief’s residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session
play icon1:53
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief’s residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session
Information about PM Modi's visit to Indonesia revealed, Prime Minister of India wrote in the official letter
play icon5:38
Information about PM Modi's visit to Indonesia revealed, Prime Minister of India wrote in the official letter

Trending Videos

Shafiqur Rehman Barq attacks Central Government over Bharat Vs India name change
play icon1:21
Shafiqur Rehman Barq attacks Central Government over Bharat Vs India name change
Watch! Breathtaking visuals from Dhaula Kuan as Delhi decks up for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon0:59
Watch! Breathtaking visuals from Dhaula Kuan as Delhi decks up for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India’s Ceremonial dress, players’ kit for Asian Games 2023
play icon2:37
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India’s Ceremonial dress, players’ kit for Asian Games 2023
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief’s residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session
play icon1:53
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief’s residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session
Information about PM Modi's visit to Indonesia revealed, Prime Minister of India wrote in the official letter
play icon5:38
Information about PM Modi's visit to Indonesia revealed, Prime Minister of India wrote in the official letter