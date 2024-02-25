trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724859
Police Constable Recruitment Exam: this is a step taken out of compulsion, says Sachin Pilot

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Police Constable Bharti Exam: STF action has started in the police exam paper leak case. STF has arrested an accused in the case. Police has arrested Neeraj Yadav from Ballia. Neeraj used to send answer paper answers on WhatsApp. The accused has also worked in the Merchant Navy. Now leader Sachin Pilot said that the UP government took the decision to cancel the examination out of compulsion, because Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka ji had raised this issue with the youth.

