Police, CRPF seize 400kg ganja in Nagaon, Assam, one arrested

In a joint operation Assam police and CRPF on September 02 recovered and seized 400 kg of ganja in Nagaon. One person has been arrested in this connection. The accused procures contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and distributes it from his home.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

In a joint operation Assam police and CRPF on September 02 recovered and seized 400 kg of ganja in Nagaon. One person has been arrested in this connection. The accused procures contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and distributes it from his home.