Police gets remand of Atiq's killers, CJI court approves

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead. He was taken to Calvin Hospital in Prayagraj for medical examination. In this case, today the CJM court has approved the custodial remand application of the three attackers accused of murdering Atiq Ahmed.