Police takes strict action for making reels in Badrinath

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Making reel in Badrinath proved costly for the devotees. Strict action has been taken against devotees against the same. Challans have been issued to about 37 people, a fine of Rs 500 has been imposed and further, phones of many people have also been confiscated for 8 hours.