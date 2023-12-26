trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702870
Police team attacked in UP's Kannauj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
A shocking case has come to light from UP's Kannauj. Police team has been attacked by miscreants.. As per reports Police team which had reached the area to serve attachment notice in the house of a history-sheeter has been attacked.

