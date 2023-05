videoDetails

Political storm on 'The Kerala Story'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

The political uproar regarding The Kerala Story seems to be intensifying. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, the film is constantly seen being attacked. Know in detail in this report why there has been so much ruckus on the film.