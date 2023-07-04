trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630406
‘Political vendetta’: RJD leader Manoj Jha after Yadav family named in CBI Chargesheet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
RJD leader Manoj Jha slammed the BJP after Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav were named in the Chargesheet submitted by the CBI in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.While speaking to ANI, Manoj Jha claimed that the CBI is no longer doing its job since it is being directed by two prominent BJP leaders.
