Politics intensifies regarding Jalna Lathi Charge Case!

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Jalna Protest Latest Update: Political temperature has increased due to the lathi charge on the agitators demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna, Maharashtra. Today (Sunday) leaders of MNS and Maharashtra Congress will go to Jalna to meet the agitators. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar and Maharashtra Congress state president Nana Patole will meet the agitators. Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar will meet 5 agitators in the evening. Meanwhile, 8-10 people from the Uddhav Thackeray group tried to agitate at Marine Drive in Mumbai early in the morning in protest against the lathi charge in Jalna, but the police stopped them from agitating and sent them back after persuasion. It is being said that a bandh may be announced at one or two places in Jalna. Why is there so much ruckus about Jalna, let us know?
