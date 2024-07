videoDetails

Politics sparks over Maulana Taukeer Raza's statement on UP Religious Conversion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

In To the Point Debate, today we will discuss about the statement of Maulana Tauqeer Raza which has created controversy. Actually, Maulana Tauqeer Raza gave a controversial statement saying that, 'Mass religious conversion will take place on 21st July. 23 boys and girls will convert to religion'.