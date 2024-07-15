videoDetails

Politics Sparks over Muharram Juloos

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

To The Point: Sensitive because some so called people wave flags of other countries in religious processions. They make provocative slogans. One such picture has come from Amethi. Where during the Muharram procession some people started chanting "If you have to live in Hindustan then you will have to say Ya Hussain". After the video went viral, the police also took action against some people. The question is who are those people who consider themselves above the law? Who are those people who openly challenge the guidelines of the government? Are some people involved in a conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere in the country?