Politics Sparks Over on Mathura Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute

|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Mathura Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Allahabad High Court has given an important verdict in the most famous Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah case of Mathura. In this case, the Hindu side had filed 18 petitions and said that the land of Shahi Eidgah Mosque belongs to the Hindus. Along with this, the Hindu side had also demanded the right to worship there. In this case, the Hindu side wants a decision like Ayodhya.

