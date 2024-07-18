Advertisement
Politics sparks over Shop Identification during Kawad Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
To The Point: UP Police has asked those setting up shop by hiding their identity during the Kanwar Yatra, to write their original names in their shops, stalls and eateries so that there is no confusion among the Kanwariyas and there is no dispute, many Muslim shopkeepers of Muzaffarnagar have also started following this. But AIMIM Chief Owaisi termed it as wrong and compared it to the apartheid of South Africa...today in TO THE POINT we will have a big debate on this...but let's start with this report.

