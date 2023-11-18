trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689476
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Durga battalion of the Poonch Brigade organised a girl’s hockey tournament in Poonch. Girls from different teams participated in the hockey tournament. The girls hockey players appreciated the Durga battalion of the Indian Army Ponch Brigade for organising the girls hockey tournament.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Play Icon2:9
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
Play Icon3:22
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
Play Icon3:25
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
Play Icon12:53
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?
Play Icon11:45
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
play icon2:9
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
play icon3:22
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
play icon3:25
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
play icon12:53
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?
play icon11:45
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?