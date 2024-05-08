Advertisement
Poonch Terror Attack Update: Photos of Poonch Attack Terrorists surface

|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Poonch Terror Attack Update: Kulgam Encounter: During the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Army has killed top Lashkar commander Basit Dar in the Kulgam encounter of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, pictures of Poonch terrorists have surfaced. It is being told that these three terrorists are Pakistanis.

