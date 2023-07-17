trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636566
Poster of Opposition party leaders witnessed on streets of Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
There will be a meeting of the opposition in Bengaluru shortly. Leaders of 26 parties including Aam Aadmi Party will participate in it. Will chalk out a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Before that, big posters of opposition leaders can be seen on the streets of Bengaluru.
