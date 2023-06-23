NewsVideos
Poster outside RJD office creates controversy ahead of Opposition Party Meeting in Patna

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Bihar Politics: There is turmoil in the politics of Bihar. Meanwhile, today the opposition is going to hold a great brainstorming session in Patna, before which the poster war has started. Actually there is a poster outside the RJD office which has the picture of Lord Shri Ram along with the picture of the leaders of the opposition parties but it does not have the picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
 Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet

