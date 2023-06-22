NewsVideos
Poster war started in opposition parties before the general meeting, anti-Modi leaders started reaching Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Patna Opposition Unity Meeting Live Updates: According to the information, leaders of 18 parties are going to participate in the meeting. A plan to defeat the BJP will be prepared in the meeting. Nitish Kumar will lead the meeting. RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is also playing an active role in this meeting.

