NewsVideos
videoDetails

Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Controversial posters of appeal to Muslim girls have been seen in Mumbra, girls have been advised to keep away from phones.

All Videos

Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!
7:22
Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!
This city is witnessing
2:4
This city is witnessing "worst air quality in decades"
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news
3:23
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news
France Knife Attack: Deadly knife attack on 3 to 5 year old school children in Annecy city of France
1:32
France Knife Attack: Deadly knife attack on 3 to 5 year old school children in Annecy city of France

Trending Videos

2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
7:22
Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!
2:4
This city is witnessing "worst air quality in decades"
3:23
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news
1:32
France Knife Attack: Deadly knife attack on 3 to 5 year old school children in Annecy city of France
Mumbra,Muslim girls,Muslim,Muslim girl,Muslims,muslim girls hijab,Muslim women,Mumbai,mumbra muslim women's protest,muslim women's rally in mumbra,Hindu Muslim,posters mumbra,mumbra poster for muslim girls,mumbra muslim area,muslim girls in hijab,hindu muslim mumbra,mumbra maharshtra,Breaking News,Hindi News,Top news,Maharashtra news,mumbra news,mumbra muslim news,