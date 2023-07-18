trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636924
Posters put up against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Today is the second day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting of leaders of 26 like-minded parties will start at 11 am. After this, leaders of all parties will address the country at 4 pm.
Congress's Jairam Ramesh makes big statement over Opposition unity Meet
play icon3:49
Congress's Jairam Ramesh makes big statement over Opposition unity Meet
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang suddenly goes missing
play icon0:46
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang suddenly goes missing
Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura
play icon1:26
Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark
play icon1:16
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark
Opposition to make big decision during meet in Bangalore toda
play icon5:28
Opposition to make big decision during meet in Bangalore toda
