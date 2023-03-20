videoDetails

‘Potential to prepare for global platform’: HM Shah hails Modi-introduced new education policy

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-introduced new education policy as flawless, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 19 in Gandhinagar eulogized the policy and said that it carries the potential to prepare the Indian youth to compete on the global level. The Union Minister further said that the new education policy is good enough to the level, that no one can raise any object over it. “Unfortunately, we have a trend of viewing education system associated with ideology. But no one could object to the education policy brought by our PM. Our new education policy has potential to prepare Indian youth to compete on a global level,” Union Minister said. The Home Minister was lauding the new education policy at the convocation ceremony of the Central University in Gujarat.