Pragati Maidan decked up with raidiant lights, fountains ahead of G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Pragati Maidan on September 04 is decked up with radiant lights and fountains ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi. The Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10. Illuminated G20 logos were installed at the nearest prominent footpath and road roundabouts of the Pragati Maidan tunnel.
