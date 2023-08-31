trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656062
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pragyan Rover viral video: Pragyan Rover suddenly applied brakes after seeing a crater in front of the moon

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Pragyan Rover viral video: A new video of India's Pragyan Rover has surfaced from the Moon, in the video Pragyan Rover is seen suddenly applying brakes after seeing the crater in front. Let us tell you that if Pragyan Rover had fallen into the crater, it would have been bad news for India's Chandrayaan-3.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Alliance: BJP's war-teams are meeting on the meeting of India Alliance, the heart is not
play icon5:57
India Alliance: BJP's war-teams are meeting on the meeting of India Alliance, the heart is not
Preparations in full swing for G20 in Delhi, helicopter landing on hotel terrace
play icon5:32
Preparations in full swing for G20 in Delhi, helicopter landing on hotel terrace
Pragyan Rover Video: chandrayaan-3 found such a thing on the moon created panic in the world
play icon9:12
Pragyan Rover Video: chandrayaan-3 found such a thing on the moon created panic in the world
Will India Make It To The UNSC Permanent Membership? Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Explains
play icon4:4
Will India Make It To The UNSC Permanent Membership? Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Explains
Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
play icon5:8
Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran

Trending Videos

India Alliance: BJP's war-teams are meeting on the meeting of India Alliance, the heart is not
play icon5:57
India Alliance: BJP's war-teams are meeting on the meeting of India Alliance, the heart is not
Preparations in full swing for G20 in Delhi, helicopter landing on hotel terrace
play icon5:32
Preparations in full swing for G20 in Delhi, helicopter landing on hotel terrace
Pragyan Rover Video: chandrayaan-3 found such a thing on the moon created panic in the world
play icon9:12
Pragyan Rover Video: chandrayaan-3 found such a thing on the moon created panic in the world
Will India Make It To The UNSC Permanent Membership? Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Explains
play icon4:4
Will India Make It To The UNSC Permanent Membership? Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Explains
Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
play icon5:8
Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
chandrayaan3,chandrayaan 3 live location,Pragyaan Rover,Vikram lander,Zee News,Pragyan Rover,Chandrayaan 3,Vikram lander,Chandrayaan 3 News in Hindi,ISRO news,प्रज्ञान रोवर,चंद्रयान 3,विक्रम लैंडर,इसरो,Hindi News,news in hindi,Pragyan Rover,Pragyan,latest video,chandrayaan landing,ani latest news,chandrayaan touchdown,Breaking News,Rover Pragyan,latest news english,News Live,News India,news hindi,hindi news today,Latest News,Vikram lander,news in hindi,Chandrayaan-3,big news,fast news,news today,Hindi News,hindi latest news,news latest,rover Pragyan Rover Video,