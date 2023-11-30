trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693593
Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Tent city ready for Ram devotees in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
Grand temple is being constructed for Ramlala in Ayodhya. Similarly, a tent city is also being built for the devotees of Ramlala. According to estimates, after the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram temple on January 22, at least 70 thousand to 1 lakh devotees will come to Ayodhya every day.
