Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: Police shot accused in the leg

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Another big news has come to light related to the accused who committed a crime like Kanhaiyalal in Prayagraj. It is feared that the accused may have terrorist connections. Along with this, security agencies are now engaged in investigation. Let us tell you that after committing the crime, a video of the accused is also going viral. In which he is seen saying that he has no regrets about it. Along with this, he is not afraid of Modi-Yogi either. If no one understands that there is a Modi-Yogi government then Muslims will get scared. Accused Lareb Hashmi had attacked the bus driver and conductor with a chopper on the charge of making religious remarks. During the encounter with the police, the accused was shot in the leg.