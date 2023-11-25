trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692217
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: Police shot accused in the leg

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Another big news has come to light related to the accused who committed a crime like Kanhaiyalal in Prayagraj. It is feared that the accused may have terrorist connections. Along with this, security agencies are now engaged in investigation. Let us tell you that after committing the crime, a video of the accused is also going viral. In which he is seen saying that he has no regrets about it. Along with this, he is not afraid of Modi-Yogi either. If no one understands that there is a Modi-Yogi government then Muslims will get scared. Accused Lareb Hashmi had attacked the bus driver and conductor with a chopper on the charge of making religious remarks. During the encounter with the police, the accused was shot in the leg.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft | Bengaluru | Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Play Icon1:47
PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft | Bengaluru | Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya To Return To Mumbai Indians, Reports
Play Icon2:33
IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya To Return To Mumbai Indians, Reports
Breaking: Four convicts get life imprisonment in Soumya murder case
Play Icon0:41
Breaking: Four convicts get life imprisonment in Soumya murder case
Tejas Fighter Jet: What did PM Modi say when he became a fighter pilot?
Play Icon10:5
Tejas Fighter Jet: What did PM Modi say when he became a fighter pilot?
Play Icon0:58
"RSS People Congress Together" AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi On AIMIM Candidate | Hyderabad

Trending Videos

PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft | Bengaluru | Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
play icon1:47
PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft | Bengaluru | Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya To Return To Mumbai Indians, Reports
play icon2:33
IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya To Return To Mumbai Indians, Reports
Breaking: Four convicts get life imprisonment in Soumya murder case
play icon0:41
Breaking: Four convicts get life imprisonment in Soumya murder case
Tejas Fighter Jet: What did PM Modi say when he became a fighter pilot?
play icon10:5
Tejas Fighter Jet: What did PM Modi say when he became a fighter pilot?
play icon0:58
"RSS People Congress Together" AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi On AIMIM Candidate | Hyderabad
Prophet Mohammad row,muslim in india,Prayagraj Breaking,B.Tech student accused of attacking,attack on bus driver-conductor,Police encounter news,B.Tech student attacked,prayagraj crime news,police encounter,CRIME NEWS IN HINDI,Breaking News,Crime in Prayagraj,UP Bus Conductor Attack,UP Bus Conductor Attack Video,prayagraj news,Uttar Pradesh news,CM Yogi,kanhaiya lal murder case,kahnaiya lal murder news,