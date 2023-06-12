NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on June 11 said that pregnant women should chant 'Sunderkand' and Ramayana to have mentally and physically sound babies as part of a holistic approach. The Telangana Governor virtually participated in the launching ceremony 'Garbha Samskara Module'. Addressing the meeting, she said, "We have seen in villages where mothers read epics like Ramayana. Pregnant women should chant 'Sunderkand' to have mentally and physically sound babies as part of a holistic approach."

All Videos

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
3:47
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
3:20
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court
2:25
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
1:0
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,
6:7
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,

Trending Videos

3:47
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
3:20
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
2:25
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court
1:0
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
6:7
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,